Person in life-threatening condition after incident in southwest Calgary

CALGARY -

A person is in hospital in life-threatening condition after an altercation that occurred in southwest Calgary early Sunday.

EMS told CTV News they were called to the 600 block of Fifth Avenue S.W. at about midnight.

When they arrived, paramedics found an individual who was suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

They were taken to hospital for treatment.

There is no information the victim's age or gender at this time.

Calgary police have not shared any details about the incident.