CALGARY -- Investigators into the murder of a man on Boxing Day are looking to speak with someone they say has critical information about the case.

Calgary police want to speak with Mohamed Hussein Ahmed, 24, about the murder of Farah Hersi Handule, 23, of Ontario.

Handule was shot to death in the area of 16 Avenue and Home Road N.W. at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2019.

Officials say they have a warrant to obtain Ahmed's fingerprints in connection with the case and believe he may know something about the murder.

(Mohamed Hussein Ahmed, seen in an undated photo/Calgary Police Service)

He is believed to be driving a white, 2019 Dodge Durango GT or a small black car.

Attempts to contact him have proven to be unsuccessful and authorities believe he may be in Saskatoon, Sask.

"Currently, we believe that his whereabouts are in Saskatoon," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta with the Homicide Unit. "We currently have investigators working with Saskatoon police right now."

Ahmed is not from the Calgary area, but was likely traveling through the city at the time Handule was killed.

He said they are looking into every lead, including any possible connections with other shootings in Calgary and incidents from all over Canada.

"We have been in direct consultation with the Toronto Police Service and Ottawa Police Service to look for any motives that might have led to this deadly confrontation on Boxing Day."

Schiavetta says investigators were able to gather a lot of security video from the area and that evidence led them to believe the victim and Ahmed were known to each other.

There was some physical evidence found at the scene too, Schiavetta said.

"We want to confirm fingerprints that were located on evidence or near the scene and through the investigative process, which can be very complex in a case like this, we are able to establish that Mr. Ahmed has fled Calgary and may be in Saskatoon right now."

He adds Ahmed is only a person of interest at this point and the fingerprint evidence will either confirm or deny his involvement in the murder.

The weapon used to kill Handule has not been recovered so far.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area from 8 p.m. onwards, specifically people running or getting into vehicles between 8:45 and 9 p.m., around 16 Avenue and Home Road N.W., is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

APP: "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org