Residents in Okotoks packed into a town hall meeting Monday night to voice concerns over a taxpayer funded affordable housing project.

Last month, town councillors approved the first phase of the $4.26 million project, which will see 42 tiny homes built in the D’Arcy neighbourhood, ranging from 350 to 550 square-feet in size.

Town officials want land lease agreements to be signed by the end of the month but residents aren’t happy about the proposal.

A community group has started a petition, saying residents aren’t opposed to tiny or affordable homes, but feel taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for the cost of building them.

The petition adds a business case study is lacking and public engagement on the project has been minimal.

Residents say they want to see a breakdown of the costs involved with the development.

The petition has collected about 1,400 signatures in just over a week and needs about 3,000 signatures before council would re-vote on the project.

“It’s never possible to have 100 per cent support but certainly when we have this many people that appear to be disgruntled, we’re certainly going to listen to their concerns and try and alleviate some of the concerns they may have,” said Okotoks Mayor Bill Robertson.

The matter will go before council again on July 15. If approved, construction is expected to be completed by 2021.