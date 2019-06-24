A pilot project along Calgary’s Red Mile is running afoul of local shoppers and businesses.

A public toilet, at the east end of Tomkins Park on 17 Avenue and 8 Street Southwest, has come under the watchful eye of city council.

The toilet costs taxpayers approximately $50, 000 a year.

Opened in 2008 and installed for an initial cost of $250,000; the toilet was deemed “state-of-the-art” upon its opening for automation and self-cleaning features, but has recently been the source of several complaints.

“Over the last amount of months to a year, there’s been a significant amount of complaints, particularly coming from some of the surrounding businesses”, said Evan Woolley, the local Ward 8 Councillor. “Given the amount of complaints, we’re having a close look at whether this bathroom is providing value to residents and people in the community.”

Early on Monday afternoon, the automatic door to the toilet was seen to be jammed open, while inside several large chesterfield cushions sat on a pile of litter.

Seated on a nearby bench in Tompkins Park, a local resident was quick to voice his disapproval, “I have my standards, and that doesn’t meet it” said Ken, who has lived in the area for 45 years.

“If you’re doing a cost benefit, how many people are actually getting what they expect, or what they city expects to give them? Don’t think so.”

Visiting from out of town, Pat immediately pointed to how the toilet didn’t seem to fit the area. “They are usually filthy, they are not too sanitary. I don’t think they should have them there.” When asked if he would ever use the structure, he responded, “I’m going to have a beer but I’m not going to stop off on the way back.”

City officials say the price tag is far too high, “The cost of that toilet is about $1000 a week. We’ve got to look at a way to do that cheaper, because that’s too expensive to operate”, said Woolley.

Upon leaving the park on Monday afternoon, the toilet door had been shut with a note stating the unit was closed for maintenance.

The city’s park department has been assigned to monitor the toilet, but there is no impending decision from city council.