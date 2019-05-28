The Calgary Police Service is now investigating the deaths of two people in the northwest community of Kincora as a domestic related homicide and attempted murder.

Police were called to 100 block of Kincora Drive Northwest around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 for reports of a fire.

Officers arrived and found two people dead inside the home and a third suffering life-altering injuries.

“It’s believed an altercation occurred inside the home and a fire was intentionally set. Evidence at the scene suggests the fire was a contributing factor in the homicide a motive has yet to be determined,” says Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta with the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit.

Autopsies have been completed and the victim has been identified as 22-year -old Dorsa Dehdari and 56-year-old Heidar Dehdari. Police confirm he is Dorsa’s father and is believed to be the suspect.

Police say the cause of death for both is pending further testing.

Schiavetta says the mother was not at home when this event unfolded and this has been very traumatic for the Dehdari family.

"We wish to share that the news published by various media outlets to date was not provided by our family and we do not confirm the accuracy of any content published. We ask for our privacy to be respected in this time of unimaginable sorrow." – The Dehdari Family

The family has asked for privacy as Dorsa’s younger sister Dorna continues to recovers in hospital.

The Calgary Board of Education is also helping students and staff of Sir Winston Churchill as they cope with what happened in the Dehdari home.

“At this sad time, our hearts and thoughts are with our student and her family. The Calgary Board of Education Critical Incident Response Team has been at school to support students and staff. Students have been provided guidance and given an opportunity to discuss the tragedy and share their thoughts, feelings and reactions.” – The Calgary Board of Education.

Schiavetta says police officers had been to the home once before in December 2018 for a domestic event that was verbal in nature.

He says investigators are not looking for any other suspects.