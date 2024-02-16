Police identify man found dead in 2023

A day after asking the public for help to identify a man found dead in the Beltline in 2023, police have learned his identity.

The man's body was located in an abandoned building in the Beltline, in the 1300 block of Centre Street S.E., in December 2023.

An autopsy determined the man's death wasn't criminal, but police said Friday that attempts to identify him had proved unsuccessful.

Police released sketches and a description of the man and his clothing in the hope that the public could help.

Saturday, police said they had identified him.

Because his death is not criminal, police said no more details would be given.