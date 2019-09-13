Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash in the city's southeast and police have blocked off an intersection in the area.

Police were called to the intersection of Mckenzie Towne Dr. and Elgin Meadows Way S.E. at about 8:35 a.m.

ALERT: There is an incident involving a pedestrian, Mckenzie Towne Dr and Promenade Wy SE. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) September 13, 2019

EMS transported a 14-year-old girl to Foothills hospital with minor injuries.

(With files from Keith Macdonald)