Police investigate collision involving pedestrian in city's southeast
Police blocked off an intersection in the city's southeast on Friday to investigate a collision involving a pedestrian.
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 9:25AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, September 13, 2019 10:23AM MDT
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash in the city's southeast and police have blocked off an intersection in the area.
Police were called to the intersection of Mckenzie Towne Dr. and Elgin Meadows Way S.E. at about 8:35 a.m.
EMS transported a 14-year-old girl to Foothills hospital with minor injuries.
(With files from Keith Macdonald)