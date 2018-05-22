CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision in city’s southeast
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 11:49AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 22, 2018 7:03PM MDT
Emergency crews were called to an intersection in the city’s southeast on Tuesday morning for reports of a pedestrian collision.
Police and EMS were called to Southland Drive and Acadia Drive just before 11:00 a.m.
Police say two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle.
EMS officials say an elderly female died at the scene and another woman was taken to Foothills Hospital in life threatening condition.