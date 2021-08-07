Advertisement
Police investigate shooting in southwest Calgary
Published Saturday, August 7, 2021 11:50AM MDT Last Updated Saturday, August 7, 2021 11:50AM MDT
Police responded to the scene of a shooting near a southwest Calgary intersection Friday night.
CALGARY -- Calgary police are searching for a suspect, but say no one was hurt in a shooting incident that took place Friday night.
Officials said officers responded to the scene, near 18 Avenue and Fifth Street S.W. at about 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
No one appeared to be injured and police are looking to speak with witnesses.
There are no further details at this time.