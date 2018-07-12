CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate stabbing in city’s northeast
Police tape off an area in the community of Taradale on July 12, after a man was taken to hospital with stab wounds.
Published Thursday, July 12, 2018 8:20AM MDT
Police are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds at a residence in the Taradale area on Thursday morning
Emergency crews responded to a home along Taracove Landing N.E. at about 3:20 a.m.
EMS officials say a man was taken to Foothills Hospital from the scene in serious, non-life threatening condition.
Police say the man was stabbed and they are looking for at least one suspect.