Police closed off a section of the YYC Calgary International Airport because of a suspicious package that was found in the facility on Sunday afternoon.

The call came in at about 4:00 p.m. and investigators said that the item was found between Door 13 and Door 17 in the Arrivals level of the international terminal.

The situation affected some arrivals and departures, but authorities did not issue any evacuation orders. Passengers on board flights were all instructed to stay on their planes until police gave the all clear.

The Calgary Airport Authority said it was aware of the incident and was working with Calgary Police.

We’re aware of an incident here at @fly_yyc this evening. @CalgaryPolice is investigating. We apologize for any disruption. We’ll provide more updates as they become available. — YYC (@FlyYYC) December 10, 2018

About three hours later, officials said that a bag at the centre of the investigation had been removed by police.

Thank you for your patience. The bag in question is now being removed by @CalgaryPolice We’re waiting for the area to be safely cleared for re-entry. — YYC (@FlyYYC) December 10, 2018

Passengers with scheduled flights out of Calgary with WestJet or United were being told to go to the domestic terminal.

There are no details about what was inside the package.