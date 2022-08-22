Police investigating shooting in Calgary's northeast

Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the city's northeast Monday evening.

Police say the incident was called in by witnesses around 6:40 p.m., in the area of 56 Street and 23 Avenue N.E.

Bullet casings were found at the scene, but it does not appear anyone was injured, nor were any other vehicles or buildings hit.

It's believed two vehicles were involved in the shooting, and police say investigators have located useful CCTV images.

Police had not released descriptions of the vehicles or any suspects at the time of this writing.

Monday evening’s shooting adds to a string of such incidents in recent days.