Police investigating 'sudden death' of woman at Barrier Lake, Alta.

Police are looking for information and footage after a woman suddenly died at a lake in Kananaskis, Alta., on Monday.

RCMP were called to Barrier Lake, off Highway 40, around 3:30 p.m. for a reported sudden death.

When emergency crews arrived, they attempted to help a 52-year-old woman, who died at the scene.

The woman’s death is under investigation.

RCMP are looking for witnesses or video footage from cell phones or dash cameras that may have captured the events leading up to or after the incident.

Anyone with relevant information or footage is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000, or their local police.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app.