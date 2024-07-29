CALGARY
Calgary

    • Police investigating 'sudden death' of woman at Barrier Lake, Alta.

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Police are looking for information and footage after a woman suddenly died at a lake in Kananaskis, Alta., on Monday.

    RCMP were called to Barrier Lake, off Highway 40, around 3:30 p.m. for a reported sudden death.

    When emergency crews arrived, they attempted to help a 52-year-old woman, who died at the scene.

    The woman’s death is under investigation.

    RCMP are looking for witnesses or video footage from cell phones or dash cameras that may have captured the events leading up to or after the incident.

    Anyone with relevant information or footage is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000, or their local police.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News