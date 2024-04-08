Police investigating suspicious death in Prestwick

The Calgary Police Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a man in the southeast community of Prestwick.

It happened around 8:25 a.m. Monday, in the 300 block of Prestwick Terrace S.E.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of an assault.

When they arrived, police found one man dead.

The suspect had fled the scene, but was located a short time later at a nearby shopping plaza.

Police are not looking for any other suspects and there is no threat to the public.

Investigators believe the attack was targeted.

An autopsy on the victim will be scheduled at a later date to confirm the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a tip online at calgarycrimestoppers.org.