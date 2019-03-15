The Calgary Police Service is investigating the suspicious death of a man at the Red Carpet Inn in Montgomery.

Police were called to the motel in the 4600 block of 16 Avenue Northwest shortly after 1:00 p.m. Friday after a body was found in a motel room.

The identity of the deceased and the nature of his death have not been released. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, March 18.

Anyone with information that could potentially assist the investigation is asked to contact the CPS Homicide tip line at 403-482-8877 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.