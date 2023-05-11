Police lay charges in CTrain station stabbing; victim's condition improves

Charges have been laid in connection with a CTrain station stabbing in Marlborough earlier this week.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday around 4 a.m., sent one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, police said the victim's condition has since been upgraded to serious but stable.

Police also said 46-year-old Massimo Civitareale, who was arrested shortly after the stabbing took place, has since been charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply with a release order.

He also had three outstanding warrants at the time, all transit-related, according to police.

He is set to appear in court on Friday.