Calgary police say they have identified a young girl who was found wandering by herself in the southeast community of Dover on Saturday night.

Investigators say that a woman was working in her garage at her home in the 2000 block of Dover Road S.E. at about 8:15 p.m. when a young girl approached her and asked for help.

The woman then took the girl around the immediate area to try and find her parents, but no one ended up recognizing her so the woman then contacted CPS.

The girl is in good health and is safe, but was too young to identify herself or locate her home.

She is described as:

two to three years old

brown eyes

brown hair

The girl was wearing a pink tank top, pink pants, brown sandals with a blue strap and a purple hair tie when she was found.

Police say they were able to locate the girl's parents on Sunday morning and are continuing to investigate the circumstances. There is no word on any charges.