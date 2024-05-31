CALGARY
Calgary

    • Jury selected in trial of accused in 2022 Coutts border blockade

    A jury was selected for the trial of 2 men accused of a conspiracy to commit murder during the 2022 Coutts, Alta., border blockade. A jury was selected for the trial of 2 men accused of a conspiracy to commit murder during the 2022 Coutts, Alta., border blockade.
    Share

    A jury was selected Friday for the trial of two men accused of conspiracy to commit murder during the Coutts border protest.

    Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert were arrested after the RCMP found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in trailers.

    They have also been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief.

    The 2022 border protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates paralyzed the Canada-U.S. crossing for more than two weeks.

    A five-man, nine-woman jury was selected.

    The trial was slated to begin Monday, but the judge told the jurors it won’t go ahead at that time as there are other issues to sort out.


     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    • Detroit Grand Prix hits the rooftop

      There are a lot of volunteers from Essex County in Detroit this weekend for the Grand Prix. The race is back in the heart of Detroit for a second straight year, and race car driver Jordan Taylor likes the changes to the track.

    • Sandpoint Beach records elevated levels of E. Coli

      One beach in Windsor-Essex is not recommended for swimming due to high bacteria levels. Sandpoint Beach has been listed with an E. coli level of 347 — all of the area beaches are between 15 and 108.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News