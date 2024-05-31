Jury selected in trial of accused in 2022 Coutts border blockade

A jury was selected Friday for the trial of two men accused of conspiracy to commit murder during the Coutts border protest.

Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert were arrested after the RCMP found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in trailers.

They have also been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief.

The 2022 border protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates paralyzed the Canada-U.S. crossing for more than two weeks.

A five-man, nine-woman jury was selected.

The trial was slated to begin Monday, but the judge told the jurors it won’t go ahead at that time as there are other issues to sort out.



