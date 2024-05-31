Kids get chance to get up close to heavy equipment at Big Truck Petting Zoo

Fire trucks, garbage trucks, excavators and more will be on display Saturday in Lethbridge at the Big Truck Petting Zoo.

A variety of public operations equipment will be set up for residents to take a look at, sit inside and chat with the people that operate them daily.

The fire department and Lethbridge police will also be onsite with their equipment.

The family-friendly event is free to attend and runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lethbridge Public Library’s Crossing Branch.