Police respond to northeast incident, ask nearby residents to take shelter
Published Thursday, April 22, 2021 12:42PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, April 22, 2021 1:16PM MDT
CALGARY -- Calgary police are investigating an incident in the community of Pineridge and have asked nearby residents to shelter in place while they work to resolve the situation.
Police were called to the 600 block of Pineland Road N.E. on Thursday morning and confirm multiple shots have been fired.
Police say the scene is contained but are asking residents near the area to remain in their homes until further notice and to take direction from officers at the scene.
This is a developing story, more details to come…