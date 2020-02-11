CALGARY -- The death of a woman found in distress on a street in Bowness on Monday was domestic in nature, according to police.

Ronald John Candaele, 35, is facing a charge of second-degree murder for the death of Melissa Rae Blommaert, 33.

An autopsy performed Tuesday revealed blunt force trauma as the cause of death.

Blommaert was found lying on the roadway in the 8000 block of 34th Avenue N.W. about 6 a.m. She was transported to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, where she later died.

Police said Candaele and Blommaert were intimate partners and her death is considered domestic in nature.

"In the hours leading up to the victim’s death, it is believed a verbal altercation occurred in a vehicle between the suspect and the victim which lead to the victim exiting the vehicle," said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the Homicide Unit.

"Shortly after, it is believed that the victim was struck by the same vehicle driven by the suspect, which inflicted fatal injuries to the victim."

Candaele is scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 13.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police also encouraged anyone experiencing domestic violence to reach out to them.