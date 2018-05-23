A man received life-changing injuries following an assault on a downtown street last month and police are appealing to the public for help to locate two people who may have information about the incident.

Police say a man was attacked by another man in the 200 block of 8th Avenue S.W. at about 2:45 a.m. on April 1 and that the victim suffered serious injuries as a result.

Investigators gathered CCTV footage from the area and are now looking to identify two people who they believe may have information about the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org