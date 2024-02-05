Police seek information, video of southeast Calgary shooting

Calgary police are looking for public tips about a shooting in the southeast community of Highfield on Saturday.

At about 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 3, police were called to the 900 block of 42 Avenue S.E. for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee that had crashed at the scene.

It had been hit by several bullets.

The driver was not hurt.

Investigators believe it was a targeted shooting.

Police say the victim was driving on 42 Avenue S.E. when they were rear-ended by a black Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The victim lost control of their vehicle and struck a utility pole.

Once the victim's vehicle had come to a stop, the other driver pulled up and opened fire. They fled north on Eighth Street S.E.

Calgary police believe there were a number of witnesses to the shooting who may have information that could help in the investigation.

"We are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the shooting or collision to contact police by calling 403-266-1234," police said in a news release.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips