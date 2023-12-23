CALGARY
    • Police seek public assistance locating missing 75-year-old man

    Calgary police are asking for public assistance to locate Cecil Warren Stewart, who hasn't been seen since 2 p.m. Friday afternoon. (Photo: X@CagaryPolice) Calgary police are asking for public assistance to locate Cecil Warren Stewart, who hasn't been seen since 2 p.m. Friday afternoon. (Photo: X@CagaryPolice)

    Calgary police are asking for help locating a missing senor.

    Seventy-five-year-old Cecil Warren Stewart was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon in the northwest Calgary community of Greenwood.

    Police say he left home driving a black, 2018 Ford F-150 with Alberta plate CPW-6707.

    Stewart is described as being 177 centimetres (5’10”) tall, with a medium build, grey hair and blue eyes.

    He’s believed to be wearing a black baseball cap, light beige jacket and may be using a cane.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

