Police seek public assistance locating missing 75-year-old man

Calgary police are asking for help locating a missing senor.

Seventy-five-year-old Cecil Warren Stewart was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon in the northwest Calgary community of Greenwood.

Police say he left home driving a black, 2018 Ford F-150 with Alberta plate CPW-6707.

Stewart is described as being 177 centimetres (5’10”) tall, with a medium build, grey hair and blue eyes.

He’s believed to be wearing a black baseball cap, light beige jacket and may be using a cane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.