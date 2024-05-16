Human remains discovered in southern Alberta, police investigating

Police are investigating after human remains were discovered in a rural area in southern Alberta earlier this month.

In a news release Thursday, RCMP said the remains were discovered by a person off-roading in a rural area south of Delia, Alta., on May 5.

The bones were collected and transported to the chief medical examiner in Calgary, who confirmed the remains were human.

Police contacted an anthropologist to date the remains.

Delia is located approximately 180 kilometres northeast of Calgary.