EDMONTON -- Calgary police are looking for the owners of several vehicles after multiple attempted carjackings Saturday.

Around 1:10 p.m., police received a report of an attempted carjacking at 14 Avenue west of 1 Street S.E. A woman tried to steal a black Honda CRV which was stopped at a red light, according to police.

The woman got into the passenger side of the vehicle and tried to steal the keys from the driver, who was able to escape with the keys, police added.

They said the woman fled on foot, unable to use the Honda CRV without the keys.

An hour later, police were called to Macleod Trail and 25 Avenue S.E. They said a woman was seen trying to get into three occupied vehicles, but was unable to.

The woman was later found at Erlton/Stampede Station and arrested on unrelated charges, according to police. She is still in custody.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

Police want to speak to the driver of the Honda CRV and the driver of a blue Volkswagen Jetta, which was also targeted, to get more information on the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.