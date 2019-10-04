CALGARY--Calgary police are looking for help from the public to learn more about a Thursday road rage incident on Glenmore Trail that caused a vehicle to be forced off the road at highway speed.

The incident in question, which involved a black pickup and a white pickup, happened around 8:30 p.m. driving eastbound on Glenmore Trail S.E., near the intersection of 52nd Street.

There was a conflict, which escalated, eventually resulting, police believe, in the driver of the white truck deliberately driving into the back of the black truck.

The white truck then diverted into oncoming traffic, in order to come up alongside the black truck, at which point it forced it off the road by sideswiping it while both vehicles were driving around 100 kilometres an hour.

No one was injured, and the white truck fled the scene, continuing east on Glenmore.

The truck is described as a white, 2002-2009 model Dodge Ram, with a 2”lift kit, a matte black after-market front bush bumper, a black pinstripe around the centre and multiple red toolboxes in the box.

It likely has damage on the front bumper and passenget side.

The driver of the white truck is believed to be a Caucasian man in his early to mid 40’s with a slim build and short hair.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Anonymous tips can also be left by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-84767 or at crimsteoppers.org.