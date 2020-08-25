CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is searching for two suspects in connection with a Monday morning armed robbery at a jewelry store in Northland Mall.

According to police, two masked men entered the mall just before noon and proceeded to Tany's Jewellery. Once inside the store, the suspects deployed a fire extinguisher and threatened staff with a firearm before stealing several items of jewelry.

The men then fled the mall and got into black Lincoln sedan, police said.

Customers and staff affected by the fire extinguisher spray were treated on scene by EMS, and no one was transported to hospital.

Police said the suspects were both wearing medical masks covering their faces.

At the time of the robbery, the first suspect was wearing a light grey hoodie, blue jeans and a baseball hat. He also had on black gloves and carried a black backpack.

The second suspect was wearing a red hard hat, a construction vest, blue jeans, gloves and was carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the CPS Robbery Unit Tip line at 403-428-8787. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.