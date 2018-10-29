An illicit marijuana grow-op at a home in the city’s northeast has been shut down and police say the plants have an estimated street value of $1.38 million.

Police executed a search warrant on a home in the 100 block of Bedfield Court N.E. on Friday and found a large-scale grow-op inside the residence.

Equipment worth about $20,000 and 1100 plants were seized from the home.

Police say the structure was altered and that the electrical, HVAC and plumbing were also modified to accommodate the grow-op.

“Large-scale grow-ops like this pose an immense risk to the health and welfare of the occupants and neighbours. Homes that have alterations made to their electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems pose an extreme fire hazard and we’ve seen the deadly consequences in our city before,” said Staff Sgt. Kyle Grant, of the CPS Strategic Enforcement Unit in a statement.

No one was home when the warrant was executed.

The home has been deemed uninhabitable and dangerous to the public and signs and a fence have been put up around the property.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no word yet on charges.