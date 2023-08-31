Police seize loaded shotgun, $175K worth of drugs as Calgary man faces 23 criminal charges

A suspected drug dealer faces nearly two dozen criminal charges after a search of two Calgary homes by ALERT officers yielded a loaded shotgun and an estimated $175,000 worth of drugs and cash.

On Aug. 15, Hai Nguyen, 40, was arrested by Calgary members of the Alberta Law Enforcement ResponseTeam (ALERT), following a search of homes in Forest Lawn and Marlborough.

Officers say they seized a loaded shotgun, along with the following:

355 fentanyl pills;

Six grams of fentanyl powder;

976 grams of cocaine;

16, 677 grams of a suspected cocaine buffing agent;

Three grams of methamphetamine;

21 grams of MDMA, and;

$8,075 in cash.

Police say one home was allegedly being used as a cocaine conversion lab.

Nguyen faces 23 charges, including 15 breach charges related to a second recent arrest.

Three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking;

Production of a controlled substance;

Possession of property obtained by crime;

Careless use of a firearm;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon; and

Fifteen counts of breach of recognizance.

Nguyen is in custody. He's scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11, 2023.



More arrests are being considered.