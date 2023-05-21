Police trying to identify body of man discovered in Bow River

Police are working to identify a body found in the Bow River Sunday morning.

Around 10 a.m., police recieved reports of a body floating in the river.

Calgary's police HAWCS helicopter spotted it from above.

The Calgary Fire Department used its boat to retrieve the body of a man from the water near the Heritge Meadows shopping area.

Police are trying to identify the body in order to notify next of kin.

They don't believe the death was suspicious.