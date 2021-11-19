Pond skater goes through thin ice outside Canmore

CALGARY -

An over eager pond skater found themselves in cold water Thursday.

That was the word from Canmore fire chief Walter Gahler, who confirmed reports that a skater on Goat Pond, around two to three kilometres outside of town, ended up in the water Thursday around 2:25 p.m.

Canmore Fire rescue and Kananaskis Country Public Safety mobilized rescue teams who headed to the pond, but by the time they arrived, the skater had managed to get themselves out of the water and back onto shore.

Crews checked the skater out, but apart from being soaked, they didn't require any further medical attention.

Gahler wanted to stress that Kananaskis Public Safety determined that the ice had only been on the pond for the past 24 hours, and it's still far too early in the season to try skating on it.

The chief, who has been in Canmore for the past four years, said the ice is usually thicker by mid-November, but it's been a warmer than usual this autumn.

Adding to that, a fresh dump of snow may have lulled the skater into a false sense of security.

Gahler added that since the pandemic started, the number of rescue calls in the area has skyrocketed, as outdoors newcomers find themselves in difficult situations.

He says the mountain parks love to have visitors but they have found that people who often come unprepared get themselves into trouble.

And while today’s event was a close call, it’s a good reminder to everyone who wants to enjoy the outdoors to do it carefully.