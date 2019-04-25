The annual Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo starts on Thursday afternoon at Stampede Park and thousands of fans in cosplay are expected to attend this year’s event.

The four-day event caters to fans of science fiction, comic books, film, television, horror, fantasy, animation and pop culture.

Dozens of vendors and exhibitors are set up at the BMO Centre and Big Four Building and guests can also check out panels and workshops and mingle with celebrities, writers, artists and creators.

Last year, over 95,000 people attended the event, which is in its fourteenth year.

Cosplay is a big part of the expo and thousands of costume clad fans are invited to take part in the POW! Parade of Wonders in downtown Calgary on Friday.

The parade is the official kick off to Calgary Expo and is free but participants must be in cosplay and are encouraged to pre-register to take part.

About 4000 cosplayers are expected to join the procession down Stephen Avenue Mall, which starts at 8th Street S.W. at 10:30 a.m.

Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo gets underway at Stampede Park on Thursday at 4 p.m. and runs through to Sunday.

