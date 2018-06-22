CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Possible shooting in Penbrooke Meadows under investigation
Police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Pennsburg Road S.E. for reports of shots fired on June22, 2018.
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 7:59AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 22, 2018 8:10AM MDT
Police were called to the scene of possible shooting at a residence in the Penbrooke Meadows area on Friday morning.
Emergency crews responded to a call of shots fired at a home along Pennsburg Road S.E. at about 2:30 a.m.
The home’s occupants were inside sleeping at the time but were not injured.
A window of the home was shattered and police are investigating.