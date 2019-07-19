Officials with 420 Premium Markets say Prince's Island will be the site of the city's first authorized cannabis consumption site during the four days of this year's Calgary Folk Music Festival.

In a post on its website, the cannabis retailer, which operates four stores in Calgary with plans to open a Canmore location later this month, confirms it will have staff at the festival "all weekend to ensure you have a comfortable and safe cannabis experience" and "to answer any of your burning questions".

The 2019 festival grounds map on the Calgary Folk Music Festival's website confirms a designated cannabis consumption area will be situated near the Community Natural Foods Stage 6, to the east of the main north-south pathway on Prince's Island. The consumption site is at the far end of the grounds relative to the main stage.

This year's Calgary Folk Music Festival runs from Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28.