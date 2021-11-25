Power restored in Varsity after outage caused by vehicle collision on Shaganappi

Traffic backed up on Shaganappi after a vehicle struck a light standard just before 6 p.m. Southbound Shaganappi is closed and power is out in 1,100 homes in the Varsity area

