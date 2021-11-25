Power restored in Varsity after outage caused by vehicle collision on Shaganappi
Traffic backed up on Shaganappi after a vehicle struck a light standard just before 6 p.m. Southbound Shaganappi is closed and power is out in 1,100 homes in the Varsity area
CALGARY -
Power has been restored for approximately 1,100 homes in Varsity after a car crashed into a light standard Thursday on Shaganappi Trail, knocking it out for over two hours.
Enmax confirmed that power was fully restored to Varsity residents by 8:20 p.m. Thursday evening.
Earlier in the evening, an Enmax spokesperson confirmed the incident, which took place around 5:43 p.m. at Shaganappi and Varsity. The light standard fell on some power lines causing the power to go out in the neighbouring district.
According to @YYCTransportation, southbound Shaganappi is closed to traffic. Police advise motorists to seek alternate routes.
