Premier Danielle Smith to announce update to passenger rail service

Premier Danielle Smith will be in Calgary on Monday to announce more details about a plan to improve rail service in Alberta.

The premier and Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen are both making the announcement, which is expected to expand on the idea of building a rail link between Edmonton and Calgary's airports and each city's downtown core.

Last year, Smith directed Dreeshen to come up with a plan for the concept, as well as look into the feasibility of a provincially led model to introduce commuter rail service between Airdrie and Okotoks.

The announcement is expected at 1 p.m.