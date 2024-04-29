CALGARY
Calgary

    • Premier Danielle Smith to announce update to passenger rail service

    Premier Danielle Smith and Transportation Minster Devin Dreeshen will be speaking on the province's plan to introduce passenger rail service to help Albertans. (File) Premier Danielle Smith and Transportation Minster Devin Dreeshen will be speaking on the province's plan to introduce passenger rail service to help Albertans. (File)
    Premier Danielle Smith will be in Calgary on Monday to announce more details about a plan to improve rail service in Alberta.

    The premier and Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen are both making the announcement, which is expected to expand on the idea of building a rail link between Edmonton and Calgary's airports and each city's downtown core.

    Last year, Smith directed Dreeshen to come up with a plan for the concept, as well as look into the feasibility of a provincially led model to introduce commuter rail service between Airdrie and Okotoks.

    The announcement is expected at 1 p.m.

