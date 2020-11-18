CALGARY -- Yesterday got weird! That freezing fog lingered, but we stuck to our guns on a high of 8 C and made it – at 9 PM. By then, the sun had been down for literal hours, so we're dealing with wind for that eleventh-hour (ninth-hour?) boost.

For a three-hour period yesterday, visibility was labelled by Environment Canada as being 0.0 km – the next stage up from that is 0.2 km, or 200 m, which means visibility would have to be less than 100 metres to not be rounded up.

So yeah. Very foggy. It's gone now, though!

UPDATE: Today, the last vestiges of that wind out of the southwest didn't help out near enough. The arctic air mass we expected for the early afternoon dropped in a primary wave further south than most forecast models were expecting, from which Calgary was the recipient of. Environment Canada adjusted our daytime high from a positive value to a negative as soon as this transition took place, and while I held out hope we'd see a minute return to that west-based wind, the northern approach held fast. So, the forecast below has been updated accordingly.

Thereafter, cloud will form up from the north, developing into flurries late in the day and carrying through tomorrow. The northern cloud base and ensuing snow all stem from an arctic air mass that descends on us. It'll knock our temperatures down tomorrow, though we recover to a seasonal value just in time for the weekend.

The flurry band, in question, will drive in 2-4 cms of snow, with higher totals north up the QEII.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Building cloud into late flurries

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: overnight flurries kick up, low -8 C

Tomorrow:

Mainly cloudy, snow flurries, temperature downtrend

Daytime high: -6 C*

Evening: mainly clear, low -8 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: partial cloud, low -6 C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: partial cloud, low -3 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: partial cloud, low -6 C

For today's photo, I considered opening Microsoft Paint, choosing a mild grey, and submitting it as a fog photo, but instead, Lynn and Chris came along with much nicer shots.

You can submit your weather photos here.