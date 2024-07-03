'Pretty exciting': Calgary's 'Blue Sky City' logo revealed
Calgary's new logo for its 'Blue Sky City' civic brand has officially been revealed as creators of the design hope it sends a welcoming message and acts as a nod to innovation.
The visual identity developed by Calgary Economic Development (CED) and Tourism Calgary uses beadwork to symbolize the story of each individual Calgarian coming together to show the "sum of their parts is greater than the whole."
It features a traditional red colour palette, but also incorporates blue and yellow.
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the logo showcases the city as a place of confluence where people's lands, cultures and ideas come together.
It will be officially unveiled to the public at the First Flip – the first official Stampede event of the year.
"Our city has been through many challenges over the years, but we are resilient and community focussed. When we come together, there is no limit to what we can overcome and achieve," she said.
"Stampede is about our city coming together to celebrate that community spirit. I can't think of a better time to share this milestone with Calgarians."
The new visual identity follows the release of Calgary's new Blue Sky City brand in April that hopes to evoke "blue-sky thinking" and portray the city as a place of "unexpected possibilities."
A blue sky also serves as a reference to Calgary being the sunniest city in Canada with an average of 333 days of sunshine annually.
"As a city evolves – so too does its brand," said Alisha Reynolds, president and CEO of Tourism Calgary.
"Tourism Calgary works every day to attract national and international visitors to our city, which in turn injects billions of dollars into our economy. Having a strong brand – one that honours our past while also embracing who we are today – is an investment in our city."
The new brand investment itself cost millions of dollars – $4.8 million to be exact – and has been in development for over two years.
In 2022, city council awarded $1.8 million to CED and $3 million to Tourism Calgary to redevelop the brand, involving engagement work from 129 organizations across 26 sectors.
To date, $1.7 million has been spend on brand development and rollout with the remainder of the funds to be spent over the court of the next four years.
It's not yet known when Calgary's former 'Be Part of the Energy' signs will be removed, but the city will decide on next steps.
President and CEO of CED Brad Parry says engagement efforts through workshops, cross-country focus groups and surveys was essential to include a broad range of individuals, taking into account age, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation and geographic location.
"Calgary's story doesn't belong to any one group; it belongs to all Calgarians and it's a story about our collective voices that come together to tell a larger story about who we are as a city," he said.
(Supplied)
Looking to the future
CED and Tourism Calgary says research it conducted showed Calgary's former brand didn't resonate with Calgarians or people outside Alberta.
President of Decide Campaigns and co-host of The Strategist podcast, Stephen Carter, says the logo sends a message of "looking to the future."
He notes that the various visual identities are also a nice departure from the past single logo and that getting away from 'Be Part of the Energy' or 'Stampede City' allows the city to expand beyond those singular themes.
"It was telling during the water advisory with people worried about the water situation impacting Stampede and the city said, 'Well, don't worry about it, as many people leave the city as come into the city for Stampede," Carter said.
"It tells you an awful lot about how Calgarians think about the stampede city brand, or how we thought about the energy city brand, this Blue Sky City brand has different connotations.
"I think we're thinking of it right now as the beautiful sky that we see above us. But I think that others will see it as an openness of thinking and that I find pretty exciting."
Carter adds that the price tag might see some criticism from Calgarians, but says it's justified based on the work of professionals.
"Expensive people get paid expensive rates and they deliver expensive products," Carter said. "It adds up to a lot of money though when people do significant amounts of outreach and engagement."
He suggests there could have been a little less emphasis on that element, but admits "engagement with Calgarians to be very challenging."
"The average Calgarian just doesn't care that much about these things. So getting them to engage (and) getting them to think about these things – it's hard to do and therefore the price goes up higher."
(Supplied)
How was the money spent?
CTV News viewer Wayne Webster in particular was one of those Calgarians upset about the cost. He has since submitted a freedom of information and privacy request to CED and the City of Calgary to find out how the $4.8 million was spent.
"I was thinking the other day that they could have saved a lot of money just by holding a contest among all school kids in Calgary to come up with a new slogan," Webster wrote in an email to CTV News Calgary.
"It probably would have cost them about $100 in total and they could have done it all online. I am sure that any kid could have done a lot better than what Calgary Economic Development and Tourism Calgary came up with. The city then could have used the $4.8 million to build housing for the poor."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Canada issues travel warning as Hurricane Beryl tears through southeast Caribbean
As Hurricane Beryl rips toward the southeast Caribbean, Global Affairs Canada is warning travellers to avoid non-essential travel to Jamaica as well as several countries in the region.
Canadian feels 'abandoned' in Mexico after WestJet strike
More than 1,100 WestJet flights and counting have been cancelled since last Thursday, when a strike by the airlines mechanics union grounded travel plans for more than 100,000 customers.
Trudeau won't commit to national caucus meeting, says he's having calls with MPs
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he's been taking calls from different members of his Liberal caucus following the party's historic byelection loss in a downtown Toronto riding last week, but his focus remains on governing.
Nearly four out of 10 Ontarians considering leaving due to cost of housing: survey
Nearly four out of 10 Ontarians say that they are considering leaving the province due to the high cost of housing, a new survey has found.
1 dead, 2 injured after helicopter crash near B.C.-Alberta border
One person was killed and two others were injured in a helicopter crash near the B.C.-Alberta border on Tuesday evening, according to the RCMP.
Hurricane Beryl roars toward Jamaica after killing at least 6 people in the southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl was roaring toward Jamaica on Wednesday, with islanders scrambling to make preparations after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
Popular weight loss and diabetes drugs linked to increased risk of rare form of blindness
People who take Ozempic or Wegovy may have a higher risk of developing a rare form of blindness, a new study suggests. Still, doctors say it shouldn’t deter patients from using the medicines to treat diabetes or obesity.
Delta flight diverts to New York after passengers are served spoiled food
A Delta flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted to New York's Kennedy Airport on Wednesday after passengers were served spoiled food, airline officials said.
The son of Asia's richest man is getting married in one of India's most anticipated — and lavish — weddings of the year
Billionaire heir Anant Ambani is set to marry his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant later this month, in a lavish ceremony widely described as the country's wedding of the year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
CTV News Edmonton's top 5 stories for June 2024
From the Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup Final run to another battle between Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, these were the top five stories on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca in June.
-
With rise in bear spray assaults, Edmonton changes bylaw to regulate sales
The City of Edmonton has amended its bylaw to regulate sales of bear spray.
-
Edmonton's amendment of its 15-minute city plan 'legitimizes the conspiracy theory': professor
The topic of 15-minute cities returned to Edmonton city hall last week. Discussions about the urban-planning design led city councillors to make an amendment to its plan to appease concerns about movement. Canadian Research Chair and Health Law and Policy Chair at the U of A Prof. Tim Caulfield joined CTV Morning Live to discuss the conspiracy theories surrounding 15-minute cities.
Lethbridge
-
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
-
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
Vancouver
-
Alleged 'inappropriate' dispensing of narcotics under investigation at Vancouver pharmacy
A pharmacy in South Vancouver has been temporarily closed as a B.C. regulator investigates allegations of "improper" administration of safe supply drugs.
-
B.C. nurse reprimanded for drinking alcohol, working while impaired
A British Columbia nurse who was caught drinking alcohol on shift and working while impaired has been reprimanded by the profession's regulator.
-
B.C.'s online portal to combat 'bad faith' evictions will go live this month
The B.C. government says a new online portal launching this month will combat bad-faith evictions made by landlords who falsely claim to be putting a property to "personal use," only to increase rent on the unit.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C.'s online portal to combat 'bad faith' evictions will go live this month
The B.C. government says a new online portal launching this month will combat bad-faith evictions made by landlords who falsely claim to be putting a property to "personal use," only to increase rent on the unit.
-
B.C. nurse reprimanded for drinking alcohol, working while impaired
A British Columbia nurse who was caught drinking alcohol on shift and working while impaired has been reprimanded by the profession's regulator.
-
Woman, 29, dead after drowning near Savary Island, B.C.
A 29-year-old woman is dead after drowning off a small island along the British Columbia coast.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. city councillor files affidavit denying abuse at private Christian school
A Saskatoon city councillor is denying his involvement in alleged abuse at a private Christian school.
-
Sask. man who escaped police found dead, death deemed non-suspicious
A Sask. man who escaped RCMP custody in Dinsmore, Sask. has been found dead.
-
Prince Albert homicide victim identified as Norman Wenzel, 'always funny' father of four
Prince Albert’s latest homicide victim has been identified as 41-year-old Norman Wenzel.
Regina
-
Sask. woman makes NHL history behind the bench
Roccanville's Jessica Campbell has been hired by the Seattle Kraken, making her the first woman to be hired as a full-time coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
-
Sask. couple discovers skunk litter in their yard
A couple near Pense, Sask. recently came home from vacation to quite the surprise: a litter of skunks in their yard.
-
Father/son duo from Saskatoon want to represent Indigenous community on Amazing Race Canada
A father and son team from Saskatoon are hoping to win the top prize on the Amazing Race Canada, while also representing their Indigenous community on a national stage.
Toronto
-
Some demonstrators at UofT encampment begin taking down tents as 6 p.m. deadline nears
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at the University of Toronto, facing court orders to dismantle their weeks-old encampment, started to take down tents and tarps on Wednesday morning, though vowed to continue their campus activism.
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by streetcar in Parkdale: paramedics
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a streetcar in Parkdale, Toronto paramedics say.
-
Man wanted after several people randomly assaulted in Leslieville on Canada Day
A man is wanted after several people were assaulted without provocation within 10 minutes in Toronto’s east end on Monday.
Montreal
-
Irish prime minister 'appalled' by Montrealer's death after alleged assault
Ireland's prime minister says he's "absolutely appalled" by an assault in the country's capital that resulted in the death of a tourist from Montreal.
-
Quebec realtors buying homes, selling at higher prices to make a quick profit
The number of disciplinary cases against Quebec realtors accused of "financially abusing" their clients is going up.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada issues travel warning as Hurricane Beryl tears through southeast Caribbean
As Hurricane Beryl rips toward the southeast Caribbean, Global Affairs Canada is warning travellers to avoid non-essential travel to Jamaica as well as several countries in the region.
Atlantic
-
800 pounds of lobster stolen from N.B. wharf: RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating the theft of roughly 800 pounds (360 kilograms) of lobster from the Dipper Harbour Wharf over the weekend.
-
Cape Breton police investigating gold-for-gas scam that targets unsuspecting drivers
Police in Cape Breton are investigating reports of a scam involving a seemingly stranded motorist flagging down drivers and offering gold jewelry in exchange for money to pay for gas or repairs.
-
Nova Scotia expands access to electronic health records
A pilot project that gives patients access to their medical records has become a permanent part of Nova Scotia’s digital transformation.
Winnipeg
-
Police searching for 'high risk' sex offender for breaching conditions
Police are looking for a sex offender wanted for breaching conditions imposed on him when he was released from prison in June.
-
Manitoba First Nation uncovers 187 anomalies at former residential school
A search of the grounds of a former residential school in northern Manitoba has uncovered 187 anomalies, according to First Nation leaders.
-
Winnipeg snow clearing has gone over budget for last decade: report
The City of Winnipeg has exceeded its snow clearing budget every year for the past decade.
Ottawa
-
Tewin development project passes latest hurdle, but some say it still doesn't belong
A future suburb in the city's southeast end is raising concerns amongst some councillors and residents over the price tag to service the area.
-
Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, coming to Ottawa in September
Former Spice Girl turned DJ Melanie C, also known as Sporty Spice, will be making her Ottawa debut this fall.
-
Report shows spike in violent crimes in Ottawa
Violent crimes in Ottawa have increased by three per cent in 2023, according to Ottawa Police Service's annual report.
Northern Ontario
-
Tentative sale agreement could save northern Ont. cheesemaker
The owner of Thornloe Cheese announced Wednesday it has a tentative agreement in place to sell the northern Ontario cheesemaker to Mississauga-based Triple ‘A’ Cheese.
-
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
-
Sault man charged with assault after allegedly throwing hypodermic needle
A man has been charged with assault with a weapon following a confrontation between neighbours on Tuesday in the Sault.
Barrie
-
Road closed after serious single vehicle crash in Tiny Township
Emergency crews are responding to a motor vehicle collision on Crossland Road and Townline in Tiny Township.
-
Criminal charges against 20-year Barrie police officer dropped
Barrie Police Sgt. Bruce Gardiner has been exonerated.
-
Emergency crews rescue distressed senior along local trail
On Wednesday, a distressed senior was successfully rescued along a trail in New Tecumseth, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Public assistance requested to identify suspicious person
The Stratford Police Service (SPS) is looking for the public’s help identifying a suspicious person.
-
Waterloo regional police warn residents of roof repair scams
According to police, homeowners are being targeted by fraudulent contractors who show up at their homes and use high-pressure tactics to convince victims the work is needed.
-
St. Thomas police investigating suspicious death as a homicide
Police in St. Thomas are investigating a death. Police and fire officials are on scene in the area of Hiawatha and Curtis Street.
London
-
Youth charged with murder in death near Clinton Ont.
Police in Huron County are overseeing a death investigation. Around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to an address on Cut Line Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line in Central Huron.
-
St. Thomas police investigating suspicious death as a homicide
Police in St. Thomas are investigating a death. Police and fire officials are on scene in the area of Hiawatha and Curtis Street.
-
Charges laid in last weekend's south end robbery
A south end robbery that took place this past weekend has seen charges laid against a man and a woman. Late Sunday night, the pair entered a business in the 300 block of Southdale Road East.
Windsor
-
Maidstone couple unearths 'rare find' in backyard
A Maidstone couple discovers an unexpected object while doing landscaping in their backyard.
-
Rescheduling Halloween? Kingsville calls for community input
A trick or a treat? The Town of Kingsville wants residents to weigh in on rescheduling Halloween.
-
Chatham-Kent wraps up Talbot Trail Environmental Assessment Addendum Study
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has finished a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment Addendum Study to create a temporary bypass route for Talbot Trail between Coatsworth Road and Stevenson Road.