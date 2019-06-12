A man who disrupted a speech by Premier Jason Kenney in Calgary has been blocked from entering the Stampede grounds for a period of five years.

Tony Scott climbed onto the stage just as Kenney began his scheduled speech at 10 a.m. for the Global Petroleum Show.

"Before we have a chance to hear from the premier, I just want to say he does not represent me. This is a cesspool of hypocrisy," he said before the microphones were removed.

Scott also spoke about the province's opioid crisis and its impact on the oil and gas industry before he was wrestled off the stage by Calgary police officers.

He was arrested but police say he was released without any charges being laid.

However, Scott has been banned from the Stampede grounds for the next five years.