CALGARY -- More than 25 schools in Alberta — including four in Calgary and five Edmonton — will soon receive funds from the provincial government to upgrade or build new playgrounds.

The $5M commitment, available to schools through grant funding, will help construct 26 play structures that had been previously planned but not funded.

"Our government is proud to support school divisions with this new funding – especially now," said Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange in a statement released Tuesday. "It is crucial, now more than ever, to help projects like these move ahead for schools and communities during these challenging times. Playgrounds are extremely important to local communities and provide a place for all children to explore, develop and have fun.”

In addition to the pledge, the province announced plans to include funding for playgrounds in the capital budget of all future elementary schools in Alberta.

The fund have been allocated to the following schools:

Ardrossan

Ardrossan Elementary ($210k)

Bashaw

Bashaw School ($150k)

Calgary

New Brighton School ($100k)

Peter Lougheed School ($250k)

Our Lady of Grace School ($50k)

St. Thomas Aquinas School Replacement ($250k)

Camrose

Chester Ronning Replacement School ($212k)

Cold Lake

Cold Lake Elementary School ($132k)

Delia

Delia School Replacement ($162k)

Edmonton

Ben Calf Robe ($250k)

St. Brendan Catholic School ($105k)

Ivor Dent School ($250k)

Mature Neighbourhood Project (Westlawn Cluster) ($250k)

Mill Creek School ($242k)

Irma

Irma School ($250k)

Iron Springs

Huntsville School ($215k)

Lacombe

Replacement of Father Lacombe Catholic School ($250k)

Paradise Valley

E. H. Walter School ($250k)

Red Deer

Westpark Middle School ($250k)

Schuler

Schuler School ($132k)

Spruce Grove

Prescott Learning Centre ($150k)

St. Paul

Ashmont Elelmentary and Secondary replacement school ($245k)

Stony Plain

Stony Plain Central Replacement Centre ($150k)

Sturgeon

Sturgeon School Division Camilla School replacement ($190k)

Tilley