Province commits $5M to fund 26 school playground projects
CALGARY -- More than 25 schools in Alberta — including four in Calgary and five Edmonton — will soon receive funds from the provincial government to upgrade or build new playgrounds.
The $5M commitment, available to schools through grant funding, will help construct 26 play structures that had been previously planned but not funded.
"Our government is proud to support school divisions with this new funding – especially now," said Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange in a statement released Tuesday. "It is crucial, now more than ever, to help projects like these move ahead for schools and communities during these challenging times. Playgrounds are extremely important to local communities and provide a place for all children to explore, develop and have fun.”
In addition to the pledge, the province announced plans to include funding for playgrounds in the capital budget of all future elementary schools in Alberta.
The fund have been allocated to the following schools:
Ardrossan
- Ardrossan Elementary ($210k)
Bashaw
- Bashaw School ($150k)
Calgary
- New Brighton School ($100k)
- Peter Lougheed School ($250k)
- Our Lady of Grace School ($50k)
- St. Thomas Aquinas School Replacement ($250k)
Camrose
- Chester Ronning Replacement School ($212k)
Cold Lake
- Cold Lake Elementary School ($132k)
Delia
- Delia School Replacement ($162k)
Edmonton
- Ben Calf Robe ($250k)
- St. Brendan Catholic School ($105k)
- Ivor Dent School ($250k)
- Mature Neighbourhood Project (Westlawn Cluster) ($250k)
- Mill Creek School ($242k)
Irma
- Irma School ($250k)
Iron Springs
- Huntsville School ($215k)
Lacombe
- Replacement of Father Lacombe Catholic School ($250k)
Paradise Valley
- E. H. Walter School ($250k)
Red Deer
- Westpark Middle School ($250k)
Schuler
- Schuler School ($132k)
Spruce Grove
- Prescott Learning Centre ($150k)
St. Paul
- Ashmont Elelmentary and Secondary replacement school ($245k)
Stony Plain
- Stony Plain Central Replacement Centre ($150k)
Sturgeon
- Sturgeon School Division Camilla School replacement ($190k)
Tilley
- Tilley Replacement School ($190k)