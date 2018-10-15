The province is committing $11.2 million over the next two years to help municipalities cover the implementation and enforcement costs associated with cannabis legalization.

Marijuana will be legal on Wednesday and the Alberta Government has been working over the last 18 months to come up with a legal cannabis system.

Municipalities with over 5,000 residents are responsible for their own policing but will be eligible to receive funds from the province to offset the costs of legalization-related enforcement and implementation.

Officials say they will reevaluate the amount of support each municipality will need in the years to come.

“This is, again, short-term funding but we know that there are real-world impacts to cannabis legalization but we’re going to continue to consult with our municipal partners as we go forward and once again, I don’t anticipate this being a profit centre for the Government of Alberta for a couple of years and so we’re cognizant of that when we’re dealing with the amount of money that we’re talking about,” said Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci.

The Alberta Liquor and Gaming Commission says final inspections are taking place on Monday for 17 retail outlets in the province; two of which will open in Calgary on Wednesday.

The AGLC says it is being supplied by 15 licensed producers and that over 1000 people have been trained to handle cannabis products so far.

It is anticipated that 250 licensed stores will open in Alberta in the first year of legalization and the province says they will be subject to frequent inspections.

The AGLC says it expects demand to be high but says it is ready for Wednesday.

“We know that over the medium term there are concerns with respect to availability of supply but we’re quite confident in Alberta we’re ready for day one and for a time thereafter based on the commitments that we have from our licensed producers and the work that our team has down to ensure that product availability,” said Alain Maisonneuve, AGLC President & CEO.

Albertans can also purchase cannabis products online starting on October 17th and officials say they are working with Canada Post and Purolator to facilitate delivery.

The $11.2 million in grants will come from the Municipal Cannabis Transition Program.

