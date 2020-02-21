Province pledges $40M to upgrade Glenbow Museum
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Published Friday, February 21, 2020 11:26AM MST Last Updated Friday, February 21, 2020 12:08PM MST
A visitor to the Glenbow Museum seated in front of an art installation
CALGARY -- The provincial government has announced a funding commitment of $40 million for the Glenbow Museum in downtown Calgary.
During Friday morning's announcement, Premier Jason Kenney said the museum, which opened in 1966, is in need of repair as its roof leaks and there are questions regarding its structural integrity.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.
