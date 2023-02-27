Province pledges $9.5M to Telus Spark in yet-to-be passed budget plan

The government of Alberta has announced $9.5 million in funding for the Telus Spark Science Centre in Calgary to promote educational programing including Indigenous teachings.

The funds, which will be allocated if the budget 2023 capital plan passes, would be distributed over the period of three years as part of the Telus Spark world class gallery development project.

"The funding would be used to reimagine the centre's spaces to make them more accessible and inclusive, and to develop engaging science programming that inspires curiosity and helps solve the challenges of tomorrow for people in Calgary, Alberta, and beyond," said Roderick Tate, Telus Spark Science Centre CEO, in a statement.

According to the province, the project would also include the renovation of three major exhibit halls, the creation of a new school group entrance and energy-efficient upgrades.