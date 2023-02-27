Province pledges $9.5M to Telus Spark in yet-to-be passed budget plan

TELUS Spark science center (file photo) TELUS Spark science center (file photo)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Deep divisions brewing among Republicans in U.S. over Ukraine: analyst

The Republican field is expected to get crowded and nascent campaigns want to leave no stone unturned as they seek to be the last man (or woman) standing in November 2024. The landscape could prove especially difficult as nominees grapple with how to navigate the ongoing war in Ukraine, writes CTV News Political Analyst Eric Ham in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina