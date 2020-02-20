CALGARY -- Health Minister Tyler Shandro is slated to provide details regarding the province's next steps after physician compensation negotiations with the Alberta Medical Association stalled last week.

Thursday's announcement follows Shandro's comments of last week where he said the provincial government would consider "all options at our disposal" after voluntary mediation with the AMA proved unsuccessful.

"Cost overruns are forecast to amount to $2 billion over the next three years – this is unacceptable," said Shandro in his statement. "Any savings that will be achieved through our efforts to curtail costs of physician compensation will be reinvested into front-line services such as reducing surgical wait times, addressing mental health and addictions issues, and investing in continuing care.

"Our government believes we can address these priorities, while also keeping our hardworking and dedicated physicians amongst the highest paid in Canada."

at the McDougall Centre in downtown Calgary