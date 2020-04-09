EDMONTON -- Albertans will be getting back onto the job thanks to a massive cash injection from the Kenney government.

The government announced it was boosting its infrastructure spending by about $1 billion in order to allow companies to keep their workers employed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"By doubling our capital maintenance and renewal project funds, we will deliver much-needed improvements to important assets, keep companies operating and most importantly, keep Albertans working. As the weather improves and buildings are empty, now is the perfect time for us to act," Premier Jason Kenney said in a release.

The government says by adding funding to this area, critical assets such as schools, roads, post-secondary institutions, justice facilities and more will be maintained for all Albertans.

The added money will also include $410 million for transportation projects, with $60 million devoted to repairing potholes in roads all over Alberta.

"Investing in road construction and maintenance represents excellent value for taxpayers. This significant contribution will create thousands of jobs and economic benefits to communities across Alberta. On behalf of our 800 member companies, the ARHCA thanks the Alberta government for this substantial investment," said Ron Glen, CEO of the Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association.

Before Thursday's announcement, the provincial government had allocated $937 million for capital maintenance and renewal.

The government says there are 114 projects in the planning and design process and 95 projects where construction is currently underway.

They include 27 schools and nine major bridge and road projects.