Alberta Health Service is encouraging anyone who ate at the Auditorium Hotel or JT Foster School in Nanton on select dates this month to call Health Link (811) and monitor their health following a confirmed case of hepatitis A.

“While we believe the risk to the public is low, hepatitis A is a serious infection,” said Dr. Jia Hu, AHS’ Medical Officer of Health for the Calgary Zone in a statement released Friday afternoon. “As a precaution, anyone who consumed food at the Auditorium Hotel on January 11 and 18, or bannock at JT Foster School on January 17, are advised to monitor themselves and their family for symptoms for 50 days after their last exposure.”

Anyone who dined at the hotel on either date or ate the bannock prepared by the JT Foster School’s outdoor club may have been exposed to hepatitis A. Immunization can be provided within 14 days of exposure and often prevents the onset of illness.

The restaurant has since been cleaned, inspected and deemed safe by public health inspectors and poses no risk to the public.

AHS Public Health is attempting to contact those at risk through the school and immunization clinics are being arranged.

Initial symptoms of hepatitis A normally appear within 15 to 50 days of exposure and include:

Fatigue

Poor appetite

Nausea and vomiting

Abdominal pain and fever

Anyone who consumed food at either location on the specified days and develops symptoms of hepatitis A is advised to contact Health Link (811) immediately.

For additional information on hepatitis A visit My Health Alberta