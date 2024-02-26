Rachel Homan back on top at Hearts, wins Canadian women's curling championship
Rachel Homan reclaimed the Canadian women's curling championship seven years after her last one with a 5-4 win over Jennifer Jones on Sunday.
Homan and longtime teammate Emma Miskew won their fourth titles and lead Sarah Wilkes her second. It was the first for Homan's third Tracy Fleury.
“Unbelievable,” Homan said. “Tracy Fleury is an unbelievable competitor and so happy we can win it with her.
“Phenomenal to be able to do it with my kids here. One's missing back at home because he doesn't sleep, but I know he's cheering hard.”
They will represent Canada at the world championship March 16-24 in Sydney, N.S., and will return to the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., as defending champions.
Homan's team also earned $100,000 in prize money for the victory, as well as a berth in the 2025 Canadian curling trials pending a top-six finish in Sydney.
Homan won three Tournament of Hearts between 2013 and 2017 and lost in the final three straight years between 2019 and 2021. The skip gave birth to her third child last year and Wilkes also had her first child.
“I can't describe the feeling of just coming so close, so many times losing, I don't know, feels like seven finals,” Homan said.
“We put in the work and we didn't have as much time as we would have liked because of the kids, but I wouldn't have had it any other way. They motivate us. So excited to get to share this journey with them and show them dedication and hard work and setting your goals high.”
Her Ottawa Curling Club foursome went undefeated at 11-0 in Calgary on the strength of defence that averaged less than four points against per game, and in a field that featured the top-eight ranked teams in Canada.
Homan didn't give up a steal in the tournament until a playoff win over Jones that went to an extra end Saturday. Homan also defeated Jones 7-5 in pool play.
“We had to beat them three times and it came down to the last rock on every single one,” the skip said.
Six-time champion Jones intends to retire from women's team curling at the end of this season, although the 49-year-old from Winnipeg will compete in mixed doubles with her husband.
The decorated veteran lost in a Hearts final, which was the 11th of her career, a second straight year. Homan had hammer coming home with the score tied 4-4, but she didn't need to throw her last rock.
Jones, needing to draw to the button with her final rock, rubbed on an Ontario stone in the four-foot rings and rolled just wide, which gave Homan her point for the victory.
“My last one got by. You (don't) want to end on a miss,” Jones said. “I thought we played a really great game today. We showed up to play and it could have gone either way and unfortunately it didn't go our way today.”
Jones stood in the middle of the home-end rings to acknowledge the standing ovation she received at the sold-out crowd of 3,195 at WinSport Event Centre.
“I love being part of this curling community,” Jones said. “The standing ovation was more than I could have ever expected, the fact that all these people came and supported our sport and kind of support me means the world.
“This moment, it's really hard to say goodbye to be honest.”
Homan led 3-1 at the fifth end break with a steal of one in the fifth. Homan outcurled Jones 98 per cent to 68 over the first five ends.
After blanking the sixth end Jones executed a tricky tap for one in the seventh to trail 3-2. Homan tapped and rolled to the button for one in the eighth for a 4-2 lead.
Jones grouped rocks in the ninth to to set up for a multi-point end. Homan managed to clear a couple, but left her counterpart a shot for two to tie the game.
After lead Joanne Courtney retired in 2022, Homan brought Fleury on board to skip and throw third stones, while she threw fourth rocks.
Longtime third Emma Miskew shifted to second and Wilkes to lead. They didn't reach the final four in last year's Hearts in Kamloops, B.C.
Homan took the broom back this season as the four women settled into their new positions. They've lost just five games in almost 60 played this season.
“You put in the work and you hope it's enough,” Homan said. “Today it was enough.”
Homan, Miskew, Courtney and Lisa Weagle won a world championship in 2017 in Beijing, a silver medal in 2014 in Saint John, N.B., and a bronze in 2013 in Riga, Latvia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Winter storms forecast for some provinces with snowfall of up to 25 cm
While parts of Canada can expect warmer-than-normal temperatures, winter storms are brewing elsewhere that could dump up to 25 centimetres of snow, according to the latest forecasts.
We each have an average of 100 online accounts. Here's how to make sure they aren't a nightmare for your family if you die
During already-difficult grieving times, figuring out how to get into, maintain or shut down accounts can range from personally difficult to financially necessary. And while digital legacy planning can ease some of that burden, experts say far too few people take advantage of those tools.
'We're going to catch you': City workers fired following Toronto fraud investigation
Toronto’s top auditor is reporting a record number of fraud and waste allegations as part of her annual audit into wrongdoing within City Hall, leading to the firing of some city workers and even police prosecution.
The Taliban hold another public execution as thousands watch at a stadium in northern Afghanistan
The Taliban held a public execution on Monday of a man convicted of murder in northern Afghanistan as thousands watched at a sports stadium, the third such death sentence to be carried out in the past five days.
Man charged in U.S. in case of family from India who froze to death in Manitoba
Authorities in the United States have charged another man in an alleged human smuggling operation that led to a family from India freezing to death while trying to enter the country from Manitoba.
U.S. Air Force member has died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in D.C.
An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force has died after he set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., while declaring that he 'will no longer be complicit in genocide.'
Family of Americans believed dead after yacht allegedly hijacked in Grenada describe scene of violence
The family of two Americans who may have been killed after prison escapees allegedly hijacked their yacht in Grenada are clinging to hope the couple might be found alive.
Owner of real 'Saltburn' house inundated with visitors inspired by TikTok
A TikToker whose video showing where to find the real house featured in the hit movie 'Saltburn' said she had 'no idea' her footage would go viral.
Donald Trump appeals US$454 million judgment in New York civil fraud case
Donald Trump has appealed his US$454 million New York civil fraud judgment, challenging a judge's finding that Trump lied about his wealth as he grew the real estate empire that launched him to stardom and the presidency.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Tight budget, health-care changes expected to dominate Alberta legislature sitting
Alberta politicians are set to return to the legislature this week for a spring sitting that is expected to see the first steps on sweeping structural reforms to a health-care system grappling to find and keep family doctors.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Snow ends, but the cold sticks around
The heaviest snow is done (for Edmonton and area), but we'll continue to see some blowing snow through this morning.
-
Suddenly struggling Oilers look to get back in gear vs. Kings
The Oilers have lost three in a row, all at home, heading into their matchup against the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Monday night, the first speed bump for Edmonton since Jay Woodcroft was fired on Nov. 12 and Knoblauch took over.
Vancouver
-
'Wintry mix' of weather expected in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley: Environment Canada
Lower Mainland residents are being told to expect a "wintry mix of precipitation," which could include snow over the next couple of days.
-
Granville Island manager claims people are throwing objects off Granville bridge, wants protective fencing
The general manager of Granville Island is calling on the City of Vancouver to install protective fencing along the Granville Street Bridge to prevent people from throwing objects down below.
-
Canadian women finish 3rd at HSBC SVNS, men finish 12th
The Canadian women's rugby sevens squad has finished on the podium for the first time this HSBC SVNS season, with head coach Jack Hanratty hoping it inspires his players to Olympic glory.
Atlantic
-
Deadline to vacate some Halifax homeless encampments arrives
Five homeless encampments in Halifax must be vacated today after the municipality removed the special designations that allowed people to set up tents in those locations.
-
Striking Mount Saint Vincent University faculty, librarians return to bargaining
Striking faculty, librarians and lab instructors at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax are returning to the bargaining table today.
-
Cocaine and ammunition seized during traffic stop in Kentville: N.S. RCMP
A targeted traffic stop in North Kentville, N.S., led to the arrest of four people, who now face drug charges.
Vancouver Island
-
90-year-old woman killed in Nanaimo hit-and-run: RCMP
Mounties in Nanaimo are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a 90-year-old woman Saturday evening.
-
B.C.'s home flipping tax draws mixed reviews
B.C.'s proposed legislation targeting housing speculators is being met with mixed reviews and some skepticism that it will impact affordability.
-
'Wintry mix' of weather expected in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley: Environment Canada
Lower Mainland residents are being told to expect a "wintry mix of precipitation," which could include snow over the next couple of days.
Toronto
-
'We're going to catch you': City workers fired following Toronto fraud investigation
Toronto’s top auditor is reporting a record number of fraud and waste allegations as part of her annual audit into wrongdoing within City Hall, leading to the firing of some city workers and even police prosecution.
-
No pedestrians injured after video shows Toronto police cruiser mount sidewalk, knock over light standard
Police are investigating after a Toronto police cruiser mounted a sidewalk at a busy downtown intersection and knocked down a light standard, which narrowly missed pedestrians walking in the area.
-
Did Lynx Air cancel your return trip? We want to hear from you
As of today, low-cost airline Lynx Air will no longer fly passengers abroad or across Canada as it shutters its doors for good.
Montreal
-
Wild temperature swing to mark the end of February
The final days of February are expected to feature record-breaking warmth, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures.
-
What to do in Montreal this spring break
Spring break is coming up, and despite the warmer weather, Montreal is still brimming with fun ideas for the whole family to enjoy.
-
Montreal SPCA launches emergency kits for pet owners
The Montreal SPCA is offering donors emergency kits that will notify first responders about unattended pets that need caring for.
Ottawa
-
O-Train travels east of Blair Station for first time as part of LRT Stage 2 construction
OC Transpo says an Alstom Citadis Spirit train travelled at walking speed between Blair Station and Montreal Station Sunday evening for the first time, as construction continues on Stage 2 of the LRT system.
-
Severance packages for Watson, departed councillors cost Ottawa taxpayers $633,000
Former Mayor Jim Watson received more than $99,000 in severance from Ottawa taxpayers after leaving office in November 2022, as part of the "transition allowance" for outgoing elected officials.
-
OPP, U.S. Secret Service probe 'Spear Phishing' fraud, prevent Canadian business from being scammed out of $600K
Ontario Provincial Police, working in conjunction with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and United States Secret Service, says law enforcement officials prevented a Canadian business from being defrauded out of more than $600,000 in connection with a “Spear Phishing” scam.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers punch ticket to OHL playoffs
The Kitchener Rangers have secured a playoff berth after a big win over the Sarnia Sting.
-
Over $180K lost to scam after Guelph man ignores bank's warning
A Guelph man is out more than $180,000 from Bitcoin scams, even after being warned by his bank.
-
Ontario expected to announce post-secondary funding increase
Ontario's colleges and universities minister is expected to announce funding today for post-secondary institutions to respond to their precarious finances.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. coroner to reveal how spree killer Myles Sanderson died in police custody
A coroner’s inquest into the death of Myles Sanderson is set to start on Monday.
-
Travel not recommended on highways surrounding Saskatoon as winter storm continues
Travel is not recommended on many highways surrounding Saskatoon Monday morning as an Alberta clipper system continues to bring snow and gusty winds to central Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatchewan schools see job actions reach higher tempo
Saskatchewan teachers are escalating the pace of job actions as students prepare to return to classrooms following a week-long break.
Northern Ontario
-
Dashcam video shows intersection crash, police stress road safety
Ontario Provincial Police is reminding motorists to pay more attention and be more cautious at intersections after a collision caught on dashcam video in Greater Sudbury.
-
Quebec commercial driver charged for improper load on northern Ont. highway
A Quebec driver of a tractor-trailer travelling on Highway 11 is facing two charges related to an improper load after provincial police say they received multiple reports about the vehicle.
-
Northern Ont. man charged after stealing vehicle, trying to flee police
A 19-year-old northern Ontario man with no driver's licence is facing a list of charges, including drunk driving, after a police chase in an alleged stolen vehicle.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged in U.S. in case of family from India who froze to death in Manitoba
Authorities in the United States have charged another man in an alleged human smuggling operation that led to a family from India freezing to death while trying to enter the country from Manitoba.
-
Body of missing Manitoba man found in wooded area
The body of a missing Manitoba man has been discovered in a wooded area.
-
Manitobans call for support, compassion as Ukraine war marks two years
Ukrainians around the world marked a solemn anniversary this weekend -- it's been two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP asking premier to show results of India trip, other foreign travels
The Saskatchewan NDP are asking Premier Scott Moe to show the results of his foreign travels.
-
Sask. coroner to reveal how spree killer Myles Sanderson died in police custody
A coroner’s inquest into the death of Myles Sanderson is set to start on Monday.
-
Injuries reported, over 50 residents displaced following fire at Regina apartment complex
A late night fire in south Regina led to pandemonium at an apartment complex not far from the University of Regina.