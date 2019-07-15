

CTV News Calgary





A community centre riddled with mould in southeast Calgary is being demolished Monday.

The Radisson Heights-Albert Park Community Centre was closed in March 2018 because of health concerns.

Mould was found under the flooring and in the drywall and the ceiling was cracked after years of water issues in the building, which were worsened in 2013 during the floods.

Officials had been monitoring the building to see if it could be salvaged, but the damage was too extensive.

An independent analysis was done when a daycare considered moving in to the basement, which found three different kinds of mould spores, including one that is very dangerous is inhaled by people.

The demolition was slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday.