Random transit attack leaves Calgary youth with serious injuries; police charge man in connection
A 17-year-old Calgarian is concerned about safety in the city and on transit after he was randomly attacked while getting off a bus.
Jacob Giraldo Mejia was on his way to work at a downtown diner just before 9 a.m. on March 16 when he was assaulted by another passenger as they exited a city bus near 1st Street and 8th Avenue S.W.
Giraldo Mejia says he didn't even see the man behind him throw the punch that shattered his jaw.
"(It) was fractured in two areas," he said, adding he received surgery at Foothills hospital.
"I have four plates in my jaw."
The teen says he called 911 right away.
Calgary police say the bus driver also called, explaining witnesses saw the suspect board the eastbound LRT.
Police say this helped officers arrest the suspect minutes later.
Peter Wiebe, 25, was charged with assault causing bodily harm, obstruction of an officer and possession of government ID in another person's name.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.
Giraldo Mejia says he kept to himself on the bus.
He says his attacker was a stranger.
"It could have happened to anyone," he said.
He says riding transit is the best way to get around, but he is hesitant to use it again.
His family moved here from Colombia decades ago because of the safety concerns due to unrest in that country, so his family was shocked this happened in Calgary.
"You just get assaulted and sent to hospital by a random person for nothing… and he's a kid… just disappointed, scared as well, a little bit," said his brother, Augustin Giraldo Mejia.
They think security measures should be beefed up.
"There could be a security officer on a bus or more security measures on transit," said another brother, Salomon Giraldo Mejia.
His family is also concerned about what this could mean for his future.
While the teen seems to be recovering well, he says doctors have advised him not to do any schoolwork for about a month, to allow his brain to heal.
"It's supposed to be four weeks of school I have to completely miss because I can't use my brain, allegedly," he said.
While he understands the doctor's advice, the Grade 12 student at Western Canada High worries missing that much school might impact his plans to graduate and join the military.
"I was really hoping to graduate this year and now, it's a higher chance that I may not, which is unfortunate," he said.
Though he doesn't think he could have prevented this random attack, the teen says if he takes city transit again, he plans to be more aware of his surroundings, since he had been listening to music on headphones when he was hit from behind.
Calgary Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cargo ship lost power before colliding with Baltimore bridge; 6 presumed dead
The U.S. Coast Guard says it is suspending its search and rescue efforts for the six individuals still missing after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
Four bodies found on Sask. farm were parents and adult children, RCMP say
RCMP say the four adults found dead at a farm about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf, Sask. Sunday evening were all members of the same family.
Woman, 27, can proceed with MAiD after Calgary judge sets aside injunction requested by her father
A Calgary judge has set aside an injunction that was standing in the way of a 27-year-old woman receiving medical assistance in dying (MAiD), after being approved by two doctors.
Referencing 'In an emergency, break glass' signs, Bank of Canada official says, 'It's time to break the glass'
A senior Bank of Canada official says the need to improve productivity has reached an emergency level as the economy faces a future where inflation may be more of a threat than in the past few decades.
New medical school and helicopters: Here’s what else was in the 2024 Ontario budget
Here are some of the quirkier highlights from the 2024 Ontario budget.
BREAKING Calgary police identify man found dead at Calgary hotel
Calgary police have released the name of a man found dead inside a southeast hotel on Monday afternoon, confirming his death is considered a homicide.
Environment Canada issues alerts over heavy snowfall and freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for four provinces over freezing rain, poor air quality and heavy snowfall.
Carbon tax testimony: Premiers invited to Conservative-chaired committee
The Conservative chair of a House of Commons committee has invited Canada's premiers to come testify about their carbon tax concerns.
Anne Hathaway had a miscarriage while acting as a pregnant woman onstage
Anne Hathaway has recounted a difficult moment in her journey to motherhood, saying she suffered a miscarriage in 2015 while acting in a play where she had 'to give birth onstage every night.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Family with toddler were victims of weekend drive-by shooting in Westmount
An Edmonton woman says she and her family were targeted in a drive-by shooting on Sunday.
-
'He was a captain, a leader': Murdered Edmonton man remembered as community pillar
A man who was fatally stabbed in north Edmonton earlier this month is being remembered as a kind man who loved soccer and was a leader in his community.
-
Restricted gun sent through Canada Post intercepted in Edmonton: police
Edmonton police are attempting to identify a man they say "illegally trafficked a firearm through the mail."
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta communities bracing for drought
Many people in Lethbridge County and the city itself are bracing for a drought this summer, but many other communities across southern Alberta also have the same concerns.
-
Red Deer woman killed in southern Alberta crash with semi
Alberta RCMP say a Red Deer woman was killed in a crash in the southern part of the province on Monday.
-
Recent snowfall in Lethbridge will help drought, but benefits depend on melt rate: expert
Around 35 centimetres of snow fell in Lethbridge over the past six days, and while experts say it will help avoid a potential drought, it all matters on how slowly it melts.
Vancouver
-
What a researcher learned following young drug users in Vancouver for 15 years
A B.C. researcher spent the better part of 15 years following youth living on the streets of Vancouver, and the stories of their lives make up a new book she hopes will humanize young drug users and give faces to the overdose crisis.
-
Stranger asked 13-year-old to perform sexual acts, Vancouver police say
Police are investigating an alleged child-luring attempt that was reported near a SkyTrain station in East Vancouver last week.
-
Tech-savvy fraudsters target B.C. with fake texts, phony government website
The province and a number of police services in British Columbia are warning people to beware of a new text scam that directs potential victims to an exact replica of a government website where people can pay fees with credit cards.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. gas utility accused in lawsuit of deceiving consumers over environmental impact
An environmental group is suing British Columbia natural gas utility FortisBC, accusing it of “greenwashing” its product through advertising, making the company seem more environmentally friendly than it is.
-
New strategy being tested, hopes remain high in effort to reunite orphaned orca with family
Marine mammal experts who’re trying to escort an orphaned killer whale out of a B.C. lagoon will be trying a new strategy on day four at the remote scene near Zeballos.
-
Police watchdog investigating crash that seriously injured cyclist in Langford, B.C.
A Victoria-area cyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an unmarked RCMP vehicle last week, prompting an investigation by British Columbia's police watchdog.
Saskatoon
-
'Horrendous': Saskatoon man stranded in Mexican parking lot overnight after flight cancellation
A Saskatoon man says he was left stranded overnight outside a Mexican airport after his flight was cancelled.
-
Saskatoon students walk out of school to protest teacher contract stalemate
High school students in Saskatoon took the afternoon off on Tuesday to voice their frustrations at the province over its inability to strike a deal with teachers.
-
'STF didn’t have empathy for us': Parents, students question rationale behind Europe trip cancellation
Milla Lux and her classmates were supposed to pack up for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit London and Paris next week after a year of preparation and saving.
Regina
-
Four bodies found on Sask. farm were parents and adult children, RCMP say
RCMP say the four adults found dead at a farm about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf, Sask. Sunday evening were all members of the same family.
-
Moose Jaw Warriors prepare for first round battle against Wheat Kings
The Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs are on the horizon and four out of five Saskatchewan teams made the cut this year. That includes the Moose Jaw Warriors who will face-off against the Brandon Wheat Kings in the first round.
-
'Difficult to detect' rail cracks caused 2021 Sask. derailment, safety board finds
An "undetected flaw" in the rail tracks is what caused a 27 car train derailment and potash spill near Silton, Sask. in 2021, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said.
Toronto
-
Ontario to balance budget ahead of 2026 election, citing delay due to 'economic uncertainty'
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
-
New medical school and helicopters: Here’s what else was in the 2024 Ontario budget
Here are some of the quirkier highlights from the 2024 Ontario budget.
-
Decades-old murder case of woman found in Ont. river delayed over concerns accused not fit for trial
After weeks of delays, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has yet to determine whether the 82-year-old man accused of killing an American woman and dumping her body in a river in Ontario nearly 50 years ago is fit to stand trial.
Montreal
-
13 arrested as RCMP raids 'suspected criminal organization' in Montreal
The RCMP arrested 13 people and raided several locations in the Montreal area Tuesday in a major operation targeting a suspect criminal organization.
-
Coroner calls for licence suspensions for Quebec drivers who don't wear seat belts
A Quebec coroner is recommending temporary licence suspensions for drivers who are caught not wearing a seat belt.
-
Man, woman arrested after 14-month-old child dies in Quebec City daycare
Police in Quebec City have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 14-month-old child at a family daycare.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Harbour Bridges closely monitoring Baltimore bridge collapse, says safety measures are in place
Canadian authorities are trying to reassure the public about the safety of bridges in the country following the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore, Md., early Tuesday morning.
-
N.B. community devastated by the deaths of two unhoused people in tent fire
Community members in Saint John, N.B., say they are devastated after two people died in a tent fire at a homeless encampment on Monday -- the second and third unhoused people to be killed by fire this year in the same area.
-
Nova Scotia announces more modular housing for health workers
The Nova Scotia government will erect prefabricated homes at sites near two hospitals in the province as part of a $45-million program to address housing shortages for health-care workers.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP make arrests after video of infant being sexually abused posted on X
Two adults have been arrested and charged after a video of an infant being sexually abused was posted online.
-
Winnipeg woman launches proposed class-action lawsuit against Uber Canada
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed by a Winnipeg woman against Uber Canada after she said she was sexually assaulted by a driver in December 2023.
-
'Cuckoo for cocoa': Chocolate prices on the rise ahead of Easter
An increase in chocolate prices could mean Easter eggs will be more egg-spensive this year.
Ottawa
-
1 taken to hospital after car runs into La Bottega Italian grocer in the ByWard Market
A car ran into the front entrance of La Bottega on Tuesday afternoon, an Italian grocery store in the ByWard Market.
-
New interchange at Hwy. 416, new schools for Ottawa mentioned in Ontario Budget
The Government of Ontario has tabled its 2024 budget, which includes billions in funding for new schools across the province, including in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
-
Renfrew council calls on mayor to resign, removes him from committees
Renfrew Mayor Tom Sidney is facing calls to resign from the town's top political position, two months after council voted non-confidence in the mayor.
Northern Ontario
-
'Building a total loss': North Bay firefighters battle blaze downtown
A building in downtown North Bay is destroyed after a fire broke out overnight and 2,000 patients from a nurse practitioner-led clinic have been displaced as a result.
-
Ontario to balance budget ahead of 2026 election, citing delay due to 'economic uncertainty'
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
-
Mother of 2021 victim in Sudbury triple fatal arson fire breaks down speaking of final phone call
Christine Wright along with a police expert testified on Day 5 of the trial for Liam Stinson in Sudbury. He’s charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the April 2021 fatal fire on Bruce Avenue that killed three people, including Jamie-Lynn Rose, Wright’s daughter.
Barrie
-
Orillia man accused in violent stabbing denied bail
David Shirk, an Orillia man with a history of arrests and addiction, was denied bail on Tuesday after being accused of a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital in November.
-
Erratic driver on Highway 400 charged with being impaired
Provincial police had a 27-year-old man's vehicle impounded for a week after a caller alerted them to an "erratic driver" along Highway 400.
-
Ticketed and ticked off: Barrie speed cameras reduce speeders, but drivers aren't impressed
It's been over three months since the automated speed enforcement cameras in Barrie were installed, and so far, the city says they've seen a significant speed reduction.
Kitchener
-
Immigration minister criticizes Conestoga for international student strategy
Immigration Minister Marc Miller had some strong words for Conestoga College at a recent online forum hosted by Toronto Metropolitan University.
-
Land owners continue to push back against Wilmot property sale
A group of land owners continue to fight the Region of Waterloo’s plan to purchase 770 acres of farmland across six properties in the Township of Wilmot.
-
What’s in Ontario’s budget for Waterloo Region
Ontarians are finally getting a look at the province’s 2024 budget. Here's what residents in Waterloo Region, Guelph, Brant and Oxford counties need to know.
London
-
'I don't feel safe': Pig carcass left outside south London, Ont., Halal grocery store
A local Muslim family who run a south London grocery store said they're anxious after a pig carcass was left outside their business.
-
Jury hears evidence that brake pedal felt like gas pedal in deadly crash
A London, Ont. jury heard evidence that the elderly woman involved in a crash that killed an eight-year-old Girl Guide told police the brake pedal felt like the gas pedal.
-
Don’t burn your eyes: Special glasses needed for solar eclipse
Many of us are eagerly anticipating the solar eclipse on April 8 — a once in a lifetime event, with southern Ontario one of the hot spots for viewing. But one of Canada’s leading ophthalmologists is warning that our eyesight could be at risk if we don’t take necessary precautions.
Windsor
-
Collapse of local bridges unlikely but not impossible, experts say
Are the Ambassador Bridge and the new Gordie Howe International Bridge prone to collapse if struck by a ship? 'There is no way we can design a structure with a probability of failure zero,' said Dr. Faouzi Gherib, a civil engineering professor at the University of Windsor.
-
'It's just nice to have a place': Convenience store in Chatham, Ont. offers safe space for young cyclists
A convenience store in Chatham is opening its doors to lost or troubled cyclists as the weather warms and biking season begins.
-
Hydro One spending $1.5M in small town of Comber
It is part of an agreement with Lakeshore for hosting a brand new power line through the municipality. In total, Hydro One is spending $8 million across Lakeshore, with $5.8 million of which going directly to parks, recreation and culture projects.